Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Choate leaves Montana State to join Sarkisian at Texas

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 07:34

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Montana State head coach Jeff Choate has moved to Texas to be the Longhorns' linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian.

The move was expected but wasn't formally announced by Texas until Thursday. Choate has spent the past four seasons as head coach at Montana State, where he led the Bobcats to the FCS playoffs in 2018 and 2019. The Bobcats made the semifinals in 2019.

As a member of the Big Sky Conference, Montana State did not play in 2020 after the league postponed the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league opted for a spring schedule that several schools, including Montana State, chose to skip.

Choate is the final member of the Longhorns staff under Sarkisian, who takes over after Texas fired Tom Herman after four seasons of winning football but no Big 12 championships.

Updated : 2021-01-29 09:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December