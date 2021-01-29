Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sundhage extends contract with Brazil's women's team

By MAURICIO SAVARESE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/29 07:07
Sundhage extends contract with Brazil's women's team

SAO PAULO (AP) — Swedish coach Pia Sundhage extended her contract with Brazil's women's soccer team on Thursday, agreeing to stay in charge until the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sundhage, who led the United States to two Olympic golds, took over Brazil in 2019. Her contract was set to expire in July but the Brazilian soccer confederation chose to extend it early because of the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which start in July.

“We are excited about the work developed by Pia and the staff,” confederation head Rogério Caboclo said.

The 60-year-old Sundhage has coached Brazil in 13 matches, with eight wins, four draws and only one defeat.

“I fell in love with this country, with the great people, with the soccer, so I am very happy,” Sundhage said in a video published by the Brazilian soccer confederation. “I don't want to miss this opportunity because things are happening indeed.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-29 08:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December