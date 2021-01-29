Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Michigan State promotes Tillman to cornerbacks coach

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 07:22

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State's Travares Tillman has been promoted to cornerbacks coach.

The school announced the move Thursday. Tillman joined coach Mel Tucker’s staff last season as a senior defensive assistant.

Harlon Barnett will transition from cornerbacks to secondary coach.

Tillman came to Michigan State with Tucker after spending one season as a defensive backs coach at Colorado in 2019. He previously was at Georgia for three seasons and worked with Tucker there as well.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-29 08:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December