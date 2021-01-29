Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tottenham striker Harry Kane likely to miss a 'few weeks'

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 06:40

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane faces a spell on the sidelines after being injured in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said both of Kane's ankles were injured in the first half which could see him miss a “few weeks.”

It's a packed schedule with coming up with two games a week across the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Kane has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists this season for Tottenham, which is sixth in the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-29 08:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December