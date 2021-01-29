Alexa
American Airlines affiliate grounds planes for inspections

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 06:01

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An American Airlines subsidiary grounded most of its planes Thursday to conduct overdue inspections of bolts that secure doors on the nose gear.

The grounding affected two models of Bombardier regional jets operated by PSA Airlines, which operates flights under the American Eagle name. PSA has 130 of the planes, and all but a few were grounded, according to American.

American said it is working with PSA and the Federal Aviation Administration to fix the issue. It said a few of the planes have returned to service but gave no precise numbers and did not offer a timetable for finishing inspections on the remaining planes.

Tracking site FlightAware.com said 200 PSA flights were canceled by midafternoon Eastern time. American said it was trying to arrange new flights for displaced customers.

PSA is based in Dayton, Ohio, and operates many American Eagle flights in the eastern United States including at American's hub airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. American is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Updated : 2021-01-29 08:22 GMT+08:00

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
