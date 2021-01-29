Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/29 05:49

Major stock indexes clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier in their biggest loss since October. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both rose 1%. Much of the market’s attention Thursday remained glued to the wild swings in GameStop, AMC and handful of other stocks which online investors have been buying feverishly in an effort to take on big hedge funds betting they will fall.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.61 points, or 1%, to 3,787.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 300.19 points, or 1%, to 30,603.36.

The Nasdaq rose 66.56 points, or 0.5%, to 13,337.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2,106.61.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 54.09 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 393.62 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 205.91 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 62.15 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 31 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 3.12 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 448.88 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 131.75 points, or 6.7%.

Updated : 2021-01-29 06:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December