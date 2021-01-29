Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American Airlines, Comcast rise, Tesla, McCormick fall

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 05:20

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $28.73 to $835.43.

The electric car maker's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Comcast Corp., up $3.18 to $51.60.

The owner of NBC's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts forecasts.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., up $6.67 to $180.02.

The tool company reported a surge in fourth-quarter profits as the stay-at-home trend bolstered tool sales.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.54 to $18.10.

The airline's fourth-quarter loss wasn't as severe as Wall Street anticipated.

ServiceNow Inc., up $37.74 to $554.24.

The software company beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts as billings and subscriptions grew.

McCormick & Co., down $3.05 to $91.02.

The spices and seasonings company reported weak fourth-quarter financial results and a disappointing profit forecast.

Hologic Inc., up $3.27 to $75.78.

The medical device maker gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting solid quarterly earnings.

Mastercard Inc., up $8.79 to $324.28.

The processor of debit and credit card payments beat Wall Street's profit and revenue forecasts.

Updated : 2021-01-29 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December