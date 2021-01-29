Alexa
Chicago Bears hire Chris Rumph as defensive line coach

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 05:06
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Chris Rumph as defensive line coach after he coached the Houston Texans’ outside linebackers this past season.

Rumph has 20 years of coaching experience, mostly at the college level. His college coaching career includes stops at South Carolina State (2002), Memphis (2003-05), Clemson (2006-10), Alabama (2011-13), Texas (2014), Florida (2015-17) and Tennessee (2018-19).

Alabama won the BCS national championship in 2011 and 2012 while Rumph was the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach.

Rumph made his NFL coaching debut with the Texans in 2020.

