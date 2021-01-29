Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Haiti journalists denounce police brutality, demand justice

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 04:26

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A couple hundred journalists and opposition activists marched peacefully in Haiti’s capital Thursday to denounce police brutality and demand justice for colleagues slain in recent years.

The group chanted “No more violence against journalists!” Some held up signs that read “The police scares us” and “When press freedom is threatened, it’s democracy that’s in danger.”

Several journalists have been injured while covering recurrent, violent demonstrations in which protesters often clash with police. Others have been killed while working on unrelated stories.

Freelance photojournalist Vladjimir Legagneur disappeared in March 2018 while on assignment, while Rospide Pétion was fatally shot in June 2019 as he drove home after finishing a radio program in which talked about corruption allegations against the administration of President Jovenel Moïse. In October 2019, Néhémie Joseph, a reporter for Panic FM and Radio Mega, was found in his car in Mirebalais, shot several times in the head.

Last year, another journalist survived a shooting attack, while there was an arson attack on the offices of Radio Television Caraibes during a protest organized by police officers demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

Updated : 2021-01-29 06:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December