Farmers Insurance Open Scores

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Will Gordon
|31t2-19t2—50
|Bronson Burgoon
|34t2-17t2—51
|Talor Gooch
|31t2-16t2—47
|Gary Woodland
|9t2-33t2—42
|Patrick Reed
|7t2-32t2—39
|Beau Hossler
|19t2-33t2—52
|Wyndham Clark
|33t2-15t2—48
|Peter Malnati
|33t1-15t1—48
|Ryan Palmer
|9t1-34t1—43
|Lanto Griffin
|34t2-10t2—44
|Viktor Hovland
|32t2-12t2—44
|Richy Werenski
|32t1-7t1—39
|Tom Lewis
|33t2-8t2—41
|Sepp Straka
|27t2-0t2—27
|Alex Noren
|0t2-28t2—28
|Denny McCarthy
|24t2-0t2—24
|Andres Gonzales
|35t2-18t2—53
|Xinjun Zhang
|17t2-36t2—53
|Sam Burns
|13t2-35t2—48
|Luke List
|14t2-34t2—48
|Lucas Glover
|34t1-15t1—49
|J.T. Poston
|35t2-14t2—49
|Chesson Hadley
|33t1-0t1—33
|Rory McIlroy
|28t1-0t1—28
|Jon Rahm
|28t1-0t1—28
|Cameron Smith
|28t2-0t2—28
|Anirban Lahiri
|0t2-29t2—29
|Tim Wilkinson
|0t2-29t2—29
|Doug Ghim
|0t1-17t1—17
|John Huh
|18t1-35t1—53
|Matthew NeSmith
|13t2-36t2—49
|Brandt Snedeker
|14t1-35t1—49
|Grayson Murray
|35t2-15t2—50
|Si Woo Kim
|10t2-35t2—45
|Martin Laird
|11t2-34t2—45
|Jordan Spieth
|9t2-36t2—45
|Bill Haas
|34t1-7t1—41
|Rhein Gibson
|0t2-34t2—34
|Scottie Scheffler
|34t2-0t2—34
|Dylan Frittelli
|29t2-0t2—29
|Tom Hoge
|0t2-30t2—30
|Ryan Moore
|0t2-30t2—30
|Scott Stallings
|0t2-30t2—30
|Robert Streb
|0t2-25t2—25
|Kevin Tway
|0t2-25t2—25
|Adam Scott
|26t2-0t2—26
|Justin Suh
|0t2-21t2—21
|K.J. Choi
|22t2-0t2—22
|Brandon Hagy
|22t2-0t2—22
|Rory Sabbatini
|36t1-19t1—55
|Fabian Gomez
|37t2-14t2—51
|Corey Conners
|34t1-12t1—46
|Xander Schauffele
|11t2-35t2—46
|Michael Kim
|35t2-12t2—47
|Kevin Stadler
|35t2-12t2—47
|Danny Lee
|34t1-8t1—42
|Francesco Molinari
|36t1-6t1—42
|Rickie Fowler
|8t2-35t2—43
|Bubba Watson
|7t2-36t2—43
|Willie Mack
|35t1-4t1—39
|Hank Lebioda
|35t2-5t2—40
|Roger Sloan
|35t2-5t2—40
|Vincent Whaley
|36t2-4t2—40
|Chase Seiffert
|0t1-35t1—35
|Brian Stuard
|35t1-0t1—35
|Jhonattan Vegas
|35t2-0t2—35
|Will Zalatoris
|35t2-0t2—35
|Brooks Koepka
|30t1-0t1—30
|Cameron Champ
|0t2-26t2—26
|Sungjae Im
|0t2-26t2—26
|Satoshi Kodaira
|0t1-26t1—26
|Kevin Streelman
|0t2-26t2—26
|Russell Knox
|27t2-0t2—27
|Cameron Percy
|27t1-0t1—27
|Charl Schwartzel
|27t1-0t1—27
|Chris Baker
|0t2-22t2—22
|Jared Du Toit
|23t2-0t2—23
|Kramer Hickok
|23t1-0t1—23
|Carlos Ortiz
|0t1-23t1—23
|Joseph Bramlett
|0t2-19t2—19
|Kelly Kraft
|37t1-19t1—56
|Tony Finau
|15t1-36t1—51
|Pat Perez
|17t1-34t1—51
|Troy Merritt
|36t1-11t1—47
|Andy Ogletree
|36t2-5t2—41
|James Hahn
|0t2-36t2—36
|Tain Lee
|0t1-36t1—36
|Seung-Yul Noh
|0t2-36t2—36
|Patrick Rodgers
|36t2-0t2—36
|Jason Day
|31t1-0t1—31
|Jason Kokrak
|31t2-0t2—31
|Adam Schenk
|0t1-31t1—31
|Jimmy Walker
|28t2-0t2—28
|Rafael Campos
|0t2-23t2—23
|Jim Knous
|24t2-0t2—24
|Erik Van Rooyen
|0t1-24t1—24
|Sebastian Cappelen
|0t2-20t2—20
|Cameron Davis
|22t2-35t2—57
|Kyle Stanley
|37t1-20t1—57
|Jason Dufner
|35t1-13t1—48
|Ted Potter Jr.
|38t1-10t1—48
|Byeong Hun An
|37t1-7t1—44
|Steve Stricker
|8t1-37t1—45
|Nick Watney
|37t2-9t2—46
|Charley Hoffman
|4t2-37t2—41
|Henrik Norlander
|4t1-37t1—41
|Louis Oosthuizen
|5t1-36t1—41
|Doc Redman
|4t1-37t1—41
|Ben Taylor
|38t2-4t2—42
|Aaron Baddeley
|37t1-0t1—37
|Rob Oppenheim
|0t2-37t2—37
|Cameron Young
|0t2-37t2—37
|Harry Higgs
|0t1-32t1—32
|Matt Jones
|0t1-32t1—32
|Marc Leishman
|32t1-0t1—32
|Sam Ryder
|0t1-32t1—32
|Mackenzie Hughes
|0t2-28t2—28
|Michael Gellerman
|0t2-24t2—24
|Tyler Duncan
|0t1-25t1—25
|Adam Hadwin
|0t1-25t1—25
|Hideki Matsuyama
|0t1-25t1—25
|Tyler Strafaci
|25t1-0t1—25
|Kyle Mendoza
|0t1-21t1—21
|Maverick McNealy
|21t1-36t1—57
|Robby Shelton
|17t1-40t1—57
|J.B. Holmes
|12t1-37t1—49
|Phil Mickelson
|12t2-37t2—49
|David Hearn
|37t2-10t2—47
|Matt Every
|37t1-5t1—42
|Tyler McCumber
|38t1-4t1—42
|Kristoffer Ventura
|37t2-6t2—43
|Scott Brown
|38t2-0t2—38
|Scott Harrington
|38t1-0t1—38
|Cameron Tringale
|38t1-0t1—38
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|0t1-33t1—33
|Camilo Villegas
|30t1-0t1—30
|John Senden
|26t2-0t2—26
|Nelson Ledesma
|0t1-22t1—22
|Martin Trainer
|38t1-12t1—50
|Max Homa
|9t1-38t1—47
|Hunter Mahan
|0t1-34t1—34
|Mark Anderson
|27t1-0t1—27
|Bo Hoag
|0t1-27t1—27
|Emiliano Grillo
|20t1-39t1—59
|Harold Varner III
|37t1-10t1—47
|Keith Mitchell
|9t1-39t1—48
|Ryan Brehm
|38t1-6t1—44
|Michael Gligic
|0t1-40t1—40
|Matthew Wolff
|35t1-0t1—35
|Seamus Power
|0t1-31t1—31
|Jamie Lovemark
|20t1-40t1—60
|J.J. Spaun
|19t1-41t1—60
|Joel Dahmen
|39t1-18t1—57
|Charles Howell III
|0t1-32t1—32
|Billy Horschel
|40t1-13t1—53
|Harris English
|13t1-41t1—54