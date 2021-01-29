Alexa
Farmers Insurance Open Scores

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 04:45
Thursday La Jolla, Calif. t1-Torrey Pines - South (Host Course); 7,765 yards; Par 72 t2-Torrey Pines - North; 7,258 yards; Par 72 Purse: $7.5 Million First Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Will Gordon 31t2-19t2—50
Bronson Burgoon 34t2-17t2—51
Talor Gooch 31t2-16t2—47
Gary Woodland 9t2-33t2—42
Patrick Reed 7t2-32t2—39
Beau Hossler 19t2-33t2—52
Wyndham Clark 33t2-15t2—48
Peter Malnati 33t1-15t1—48
Ryan Palmer 9t1-34t1—43
Lanto Griffin 34t2-10t2—44
Viktor Hovland 32t2-12t2—44
Richy Werenski 32t1-7t1—39
Tom Lewis 33t2-8t2—41
Sepp Straka 27t2-0t2—27
Alex Noren 0t2-28t2—28
Denny McCarthy 24t2-0t2—24
Andres Gonzales 35t2-18t2—53
Xinjun Zhang 17t2-36t2—53
Sam Burns 13t2-35t2—48
Luke List 14t2-34t2—48
Lucas Glover 34t1-15t1—49
J.T. Poston 35t2-14t2—49
Chesson Hadley 33t1-0t1—33
Rory McIlroy 28t1-0t1—28
Jon Rahm 28t1-0t1—28
Cameron Smith 28t2-0t2—28
Anirban Lahiri 0t2-29t2—29
Tim Wilkinson 0t2-29t2—29
Doug Ghim 0t1-17t1—17
John Huh 18t1-35t1—53
Matthew NeSmith 13t2-36t2—49
Brandt Snedeker 14t1-35t1—49
Grayson Murray 35t2-15t2—50
Si Woo Kim 10t2-35t2—45
Martin Laird 11t2-34t2—45
Jordan Spieth 9t2-36t2—45
Bill Haas 34t1-7t1—41
Rhein Gibson 0t2-34t2—34
Scottie Scheffler 34t2-0t2—34
Dylan Frittelli 29t2-0t2—29
Tom Hoge 0t2-30t2—30
Ryan Moore 0t2-30t2—30
Scott Stallings 0t2-30t2—30
Robert Streb 0t2-25t2—25
Kevin Tway 0t2-25t2—25
Adam Scott 26t2-0t2—26
Justin Suh 0t2-21t2—21
K.J. Choi 22t2-0t2—22
Brandon Hagy 22t2-0t2—22
Rory Sabbatini 36t1-19t1—55
Fabian Gomez 37t2-14t2—51
Corey Conners 34t1-12t1—46
Xander Schauffele 11t2-35t2—46
Michael Kim 35t2-12t2—47
Kevin Stadler 35t2-12t2—47
Danny Lee 34t1-8t1—42
Francesco Molinari 36t1-6t1—42
Rickie Fowler 8t2-35t2—43
Bubba Watson 7t2-36t2—43
Willie Mack 35t1-4t1—39
Hank Lebioda 35t2-5t2—40
Roger Sloan 35t2-5t2—40
Vincent Whaley 36t2-4t2—40
Chase Seiffert 0t1-35t1—35
Brian Stuard 35t1-0t1—35
Jhonattan Vegas 35t2-0t2—35
Will Zalatoris 35t2-0t2—35
Brooks Koepka 30t1-0t1—30
Cameron Champ 0t2-26t2—26
Sungjae Im 0t2-26t2—26
Satoshi Kodaira 0t1-26t1—26
Kevin Streelman 0t2-26t2—26
Russell Knox 27t2-0t2—27
Cameron Percy 27t1-0t1—27
Charl Schwartzel 27t1-0t1—27
Chris Baker 0t2-22t2—22
Jared Du Toit 23t2-0t2—23
Kramer Hickok 23t1-0t1—23
Carlos Ortiz 0t1-23t1—23
Joseph Bramlett 0t2-19t2—19
Kelly Kraft 37t1-19t1—56
Tony Finau 15t1-36t1—51
Pat Perez 17t1-34t1—51
Troy Merritt 36t1-11t1—47
Andy Ogletree 36t2-5t2—41
James Hahn 0t2-36t2—36
Tain Lee 0t1-36t1—36
Seung-Yul Noh 0t2-36t2—36
Patrick Rodgers 36t2-0t2—36
Jason Day 31t1-0t1—31
Jason Kokrak 31t2-0t2—31
Adam Schenk 0t1-31t1—31
Jimmy Walker 28t2-0t2—28
Rafael Campos 0t2-23t2—23
Jim Knous 24t2-0t2—24
Erik Van Rooyen 0t1-24t1—24
Sebastian Cappelen 0t2-20t2—20
Cameron Davis 22t2-35t2—57
Kyle Stanley 37t1-20t1—57
Jason Dufner 35t1-13t1—48
Ted Potter Jr. 38t1-10t1—48
Byeong Hun An 37t1-7t1—44
Steve Stricker 8t1-37t1—45
Nick Watney 37t2-9t2—46
Charley Hoffman 4t2-37t2—41
Henrik Norlander 4t1-37t1—41
Louis Oosthuizen 5t1-36t1—41
Doc Redman 4t1-37t1—41
Ben Taylor 38t2-4t2—42
Aaron Baddeley 37t1-0t1—37
Rob Oppenheim 0t2-37t2—37
Cameron Young 0t2-37t2—37
Harry Higgs 0t1-32t1—32
Matt Jones 0t1-32t1—32
Marc Leishman 32t1-0t1—32
Sam Ryder 0t1-32t1—32
Mackenzie Hughes 0t2-28t2—28
Michael Gellerman 0t2-24t2—24
Tyler Duncan 0t1-25t1—25
Adam Hadwin 0t1-25t1—25
Hideki Matsuyama 0t1-25t1—25
Tyler Strafaci 25t1-0t1—25
Kyle Mendoza 0t1-21t1—21
Maverick McNealy 21t1-36t1—57
Robby Shelton 17t1-40t1—57
J.B. Holmes 12t1-37t1—49
Phil Mickelson 12t2-37t2—49
David Hearn 37t2-10t2—47
Matt Every 37t1-5t1—42
Tyler McCumber 38t1-4t1—42
Kristoffer Ventura 37t2-6t2—43
Scott Brown 38t2-0t2—38
Scott Harrington 38t1-0t1—38
Cameron Tringale 38t1-0t1—38
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 0t1-33t1—33
Camilo Villegas 30t1-0t1—30
John Senden 26t2-0t2—26
Nelson Ledesma 0t1-22t1—22
Martin Trainer 38t1-12t1—50
Max Homa 9t1-38t1—47
Hunter Mahan 0t1-34t1—34
Mark Anderson 27t1-0t1—27
Bo Hoag 0t1-27t1—27
Emiliano Grillo 20t1-39t1—59
Harold Varner III 37t1-10t1—47
Keith Mitchell 9t1-39t1—48
Ryan Brehm 38t1-6t1—44
Michael Gligic 0t1-40t1—40
Matthew Wolff 35t1-0t1—35
Seamus Power 0t1-31t1—31
Jamie Lovemark 20t1-40t1—60
J.J. Spaun 19t1-41t1—60
Joel Dahmen 39t1-18t1—57
Charles Howell III 0t1-32t1—32
Billy Horschel 40t1-13t1—53
Harris English 13t1-41t1—54

