Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards for LGBTQ representation

This image released by Netflix shows Chadwick Boseman, from left, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Michael Potts and Glynn Turman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bo... This image released by Netflix shows Chadwick Boseman, from left, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Michael Potts and Glynn Turman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." (David Lee/Netflix via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix is once again the top contender at the GLAAD Media Awards with 26 nominations, snapping up film nods for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Prom,” comedy series nominations for “Dead to Me” and “Big Mouth” and drama TV nods for “The ”Umbrella Academy” and “Ratched.”

Netflix has for the past few years led the annual GLAAD nominations, which honors media for fair and accurate representations of LGBTQ people. HBO Max followed this year with nine nominations, and Amazon, Hulu and HBO each received four.

The Hallmark Channel received its first nomination for “The Christmas House,” the network’s first holiday movie featuring a gay lead character. GLAAD also noted that transgender characters were prominently featured in “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Big Mouth” and “Supergirl.”

Award recipients will be announced during a virtual ceremony scheduled for April.

Several categories increased from five to 10 nominees to recognize expanding levels of diverse LGBTQ representation across several media genres.

"This year’s nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement.

The organization also noted that Ryan Murphy created, directed and produced six nominees this year — “The Prom,” “Boys in the Band,” “Circus of Books,” “Hollywood,” “Ratched” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Streaming services saw a total of 58 nominees, with cable receiving 29 nominations, and broadcast networks receiving 14. GLAAD also honored “Out,” a Pixar animated short film on Disney+ which features Pixar’s first-ever lead LGBTQ storyline, and “After Forever,” an Emmy-Award winning short-form series on Amazon Prime Video that follows a group of gay friends.

In its recent “Where We Are on TV” report, GLAAD found that LGBTQ and gender inclusiveness on television has retreated slightly this season due to delays and shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music artists who earned GLAAD nominations this year include Adam Lambert, Brandy Clark, Halsey, Kehlani, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Ricky Martin and Sam Smith.