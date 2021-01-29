Alexa
Storm batters Bermuda, forces cancelation of flights

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 03:37
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A heavy winter storm battered Bermuda on Thursday, forcing the British territory to cancel some flights and close schools early.

Forecasters at the Bermuda Weather Service warned of sustained winds of up to 58 mph and gusts of up to 81 mph until midnight. They said there was a small chance of hail Friday, with conditions expected to ease by Saturday.

Ferry service was cancelled, although government offices and the island's international airport remained open.

The government said the storm delayed by one day the arrival of a plane carrying thousands of doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

