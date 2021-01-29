Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police arrest 21 at protest against Armenian leader

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 02:20

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Several thousand demonstrators calling for the Armenian prime minister’s resignation protested in the square outside the government's headquarters on Thursday.

Some of the demonstrators clashed with police, and officers arrested 21 people.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been a target of popular discontent since November, when he signed an agreement to end fighting in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement ceded land in Azerbaijan that had been under Armenian control since the mid-1990s. The 44 days of fighting left some 6,000 people dead.

Pashinyan has refused calls to step down but raised the possibility of holding an early election.

Updated : 2021-01-29 03:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December