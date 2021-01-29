Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

German court: No immunity for foreign officials' war crimes

By  Associated Press
2021/01/29 02:06
German court: No immunity for foreign officials' war crimes

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court ruled Thursday that investigators in the country can continue to pursue war crimes committed by foreign officials, rejecting the idea that a former Afghan army officer was entitled to immunity on account of his official position.

The Federal Court of Justice considered a verdict handed down by judges in Munich in 2019, in which the defendant was convicted over his actions as a lieutenant in the Afghan army.

The man was convicted of a war crime and bodily harm, among other charges, for using threats and force during the questioning of three prisoners and ordering the corpse of a Taliban commander to be hanged on a barricade as a “trophy.” He was given a two-year suspended sentence.

The federal court rejected the man's appeal and ruled that he was also guilty of torture. It sent the case back to the Munich court to decide on a new sentence.

It said he was not entitled to be exempted from prosecution under the “immunity of a state official.”

“Above and beyond the individual case, the decision means that the pursuit of violations of international law by German authorities and courts in cases such as the present one continues to be legally possible,” the Federal Court of Justice said in a statement.

Two former members of Syria’s secret police are currently on trial in the German city of Koblenz, accused of crimes against humanity for their role in a government-run detention center where thousands of Syrian opposition protesters were tortured.

That trial has been described as a pivotal moment in the effort to bring Syrian officials accused of crimes to justice.

Updated : 2021-01-29 03:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December