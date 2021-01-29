Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

RB Eric Gray latest ex-Tennessee player to pick Oklahoma

By Associated Press
2021/01/29 00:33

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tennessee running back Eric Gray has announced on Twitter that he will play for Oklahoma, becoming the third Volunteers' player to choose the Sooners in the past few weeks.

Gray gained 1,026 yards from scrimmage in 10 games for Tennessee last season and scored six touchdowns. He was the Volunteers' leading rusher with 772 yards.

Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt earlier in the month after an internal investigation uncovered recruiting violations. The school said Wednesday that Josh Heupel would be the next head coach.

The other Vols who said they are leaving for Oklahoma: Defensive back Keshawn Lawrence, who played in all 10 games as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor as a true freshman last season, and offensive lineman Wanya Morris, a former five-star recruit who started 19 games over two years.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-29 02:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake