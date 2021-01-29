Alexa
Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of family

By RICK CALLAHAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/29 00:15

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his parents, two teenage siblings and his 18-year-old brother’s pregnant girlfriend in the family's home, a prosecutor announced Thursday.

Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III, who was arrested Monday, was charged as an adult with six counts of murder, including one count for the death of the pregnant 19-year-old woman’s unborn child, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced at a news conference.

Childs also faces an attempted murder charge in the wounding of another brother, who was the sole survivor of Sunday's shooting at the family’s home on Indianapolis’ near northeast side, authorities said. He was also charged with one count of carrying a handgun without a license.

Mears said that before the shootings, Raymond Childs III had a dispute with his father, 42-year-old Raymond Childs. “It certainly appears there was an argument between father and son in the residence,” Mears said, adding that police are still investigating nature of that dispute.

The elder Raymond Childs, his wife Kezzie Childs, 42, and two of their children — Elijah Childs, 18, and Rita Childs, 13 — were pronounced dead along with Kiara Hawkins, 19, after being found in the home, the Marion County Coroner’s office said. Hawkins, who was Elijah Childs' girlfriend, was first taken to an area hospital, but both she and her unborn male child died despite life-saving efforts, authorities said.

Although Raymond Childs III is a juvenile, because he is 17 he was charged as an adult because state law specifies that any individual at least 16 years of age will be charged as an adult if they are accused of committing certain felonies, including murder and attempted murder.

Updated : 2021-01-29 02:14 GMT+08:00

