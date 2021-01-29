Alexa
The Latest: Spurs' Popovich says he's gotten COVID vaccine

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/29 00:07
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, going public with that announcement Thursday to encourage others to receive the shot when they have the opportunity.

Popovich released the news on his 72nd birthday. He made the announcement through the NBA in the form of a video just as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league’s all-time scoring leader, did last week. Both are well within the age guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding vaccine eligibility.

“Sciencewise, it’s a no brainer. It’s the right thing to do so we can all get on track again,” Popovich said in the video.

The video also shows Popovich receiving the vaccine. “I didn’t feel it,” he told the health care worker who gave him the shot.

The CDC guidelines suggest that priority for receiving the vaccine should go to health care personnel, those living in long-term care facilities, front-line essential workers, those over the age of 65 and people “with underlying medical conditions” that increase their vulnerability to COVID-19.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-29 02:13 GMT+08:00

