Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sterne leads at Dubai Desert Classic after 8-under 64

By Associated Press
2021/01/28 23:41

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Richard Sterne took a one-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic with an 8-under 64 on Thursday in the first round.

The South African rolled in his ninth birdie of the day — on his ninth and final hole — to move ahead of American rival Kurt Kitayama (65) at the Emirates Golf Club.

Sergio Garcia and Justin Harding (66) were tied for third.

The 39-year-old Sterne, who has battled an array of injuries in his career, last won on the European Tour nearly eight years ago. His only blemish on Thursday was a bogey on the sixth.

“When I was in trouble, I got out of it and made some good par putts and kept the round going and I hit a lot golf shots as well. Made quite a few birdies,” said Sterne, who has had knee, hip and wrist problems in the past.

Robert MacIntyre, Paul Casey, Adrian Otaegui and Thomas Detry (67) were all tied for fifth.

Tyrrell Hatton’s hopes for a desert double took a blow with five bogeys en route to a 4-over 76. The Englishman reached a career-high No. 5 after winning the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday.

With No. 4 Collin Morikawa in the field, Kitayama wasn't the American to watch heading into the tournament. But he recorded an eagle and six birdies, dropping only one shot at the 14th.

“I haven’t played this well in a while, so it’s nice to get a round like this,” Kitayama said.

Morikawa (71) was seven shots off the lead. The 23-year-old American, who won the PGA Championship last year, is making his second appearance in a regular European Tour event. The first came in December at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which was also staged in Dubai.

Garcia, who won in Dubai in 2017, was flawless with six birdies. The 41-year-old Spaniard withdrew from the rescheduled Masters in November after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I felt comfortable out there, for sure,” Garcia said. “I’m very happy with the way it went. It shows I’m putting some good work in.”

Nacho Elvira (71) hit a hole-in-one on the par-3 11th.

The Dubai Desert Classic is the second stop of the “Gulf Swing.” The Saudi International is next.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-29 00:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake