Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/01/28 23:06

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 8 5 3 0 0 10 24 26
Pensacola 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 24
Birmingham 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 26
Knoxville 7 3 4 0 0 6 23 22
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-01-29 00:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake