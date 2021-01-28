Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/01/28 23:06

All Times EST

ECHL South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 13 10 3 0 0 20 48 29
Wichita 10 7 2 1 0 15 35 23
Tulsa 16 6 8 1 1 14 32 47
Utah 13 6 3 3 1 16 41 41
Kansas City 13 4 7 1 1 10 34 44
Rapid City 15 5 10 0 0 10 41 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Florida 3, Orlando 0

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

