NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 23:09
Through Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 8 5 7 12 1 6 1 0 1 35 14.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 8 5 7 12 1 8 0 0 2 16 31.3
Mark Stone Vegas 7 2 9 11 6 9 0 0 2 15 13.3
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 8 4 7 11 6 2 2 1 2 23 17.4
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 7 5 6 11 10 0 1 0 1 24 20.8
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 7 1 9 10 0 2 0 0 1 15 6.7
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 7 3 7 10 -1 0 0 0 1 21 14.3
Bo Horvat Vancouver 9 5 5 10 -2 2 3 0 0 21 23.8
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 9 1 8 9 -5 4 0 0 0 25 4.0
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 7 2 7 9 4 0 2 0 0 30 6.7
Brad Marchand Boston 6 4 5 9 1 2 2 1 0 16 25.0
Andrew Copp Winnipeg 7 4 5 9 3 2 1 0 0 25 16.0
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 7 4 5 9 1 2 2 0 0 17 23.5
Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 7 1 7 8 1 6 0 0 0 10 10.0
Jack Eichel Buffalo 7 1 7 8 -4 0 1 0 1 26 3.8
J.T. Miller Vancouver 6 2 6 8 -3 8 0 0 1 10 20.0
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 7 3 5 8 -3 8 1 0 0 20 15.0
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia 7 3 5 8 2 0 0 0 0 16 18.8
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 6 5 3 8 6 2 1 1 0 20 25.0
Travis Konecny Philadelphia 7 5 3 8 5 0 2 0 1 13 38.5

Updated : 2021-01-29 00:42 GMT+08:00

