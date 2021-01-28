Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 23:06
THROUGH JANUARY 27

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 3 .99
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 4 239 4 1.00
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 1.01
Jaroslav Halak Boston 2 124 3 1.45
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 1.54
John Gibson Anaheim 6 358 10 1.68
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 5 1.99
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 2.00
Jake Allen Montreal 2 119 4 2.02
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 2.03
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 253 9 2.13
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 6 359 13 2.17
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 4 247 9 2.19
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 4 216 8 2.22
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 241 9 2.24
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 2.34
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 2.39
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 4 247 10 2.43
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 4 244 10 2.46

___

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 6 359 4 2 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 6 358 4 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 6 349 4 1 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 5 299 4 1 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 8 473 3 5 0
John Gibson Anaheim 6 358 3 1 2
Vitek Vanecek Washington 5 311 3 0 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 283 3 2 0
Martin Jones San Jose 5 260 3 2 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 253 3 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 241 3 1 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 4 239 3 1 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 3 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 4 239 4 115 .966 3 1 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 3 69 .958 3 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 58 .951 3 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
John Gibson Anaheim 6 358 10 181 .948 3 1 2
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 31 .939 1 0 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 5 76 .938 2 0 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 2 124 3 45 .938 1 0 1
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 28 .933 1 0 0
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 4 247 9 121 .931 2 0 2
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 4 244 10 129 .928 1 1 2
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 98 .925 2 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 241 9 103 .920 3 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 6 359 13 147 .919 4 2 0
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 79 .919 1 2 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 283 12 134 .918 3 2 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 5 311 14 156 .918 3 0 2
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 4 216 8 89 .918 2 2 0
Thomas Greiss Detroit 4 236 10 110 .917 0 3 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 3 178 8 85 .914 1 2 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 6 358 2 3 1 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 4 239 2 3 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 6 359 1 4 2 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 5 297 1 2 2 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 1 3 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 1 3 0 0
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 3 178 1 1 2 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 3 157 1 1 2 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 1 2 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 1 1 1 0

Updated : 2021-01-29 00:42 GMT+08:00

