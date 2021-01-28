THROUGH JANUARY 27
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|3
|181
|3
|.99
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|239
|4
|1.00
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|3
|179
|3
|1.01
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|2
|124
|3
|1.45
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|2
|117
|3
|1.54
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|6
|358
|10
|1.68
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|3
|189
|6
|1.90
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|3
|151
|5
|1.99
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|2
|119
|4
|2.02
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|1
|59
|2
|2.03
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|4
|253
|9
|2.13
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|6
|359
|13
|2.17
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|4
|247
|9
|2.19
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|4
|216
|8
|2.22
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|241
|9
|2.24
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|4
|205
|8
|2.34
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|3
|176
|7
|2.39
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|4
|247
|10
|2.43
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|4
|244
|10
|2.46
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|6
|359
|4
|2
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|6
|358
|4
|2
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|6
|349
|4
|1
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|5
|299
|4
|1
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|8
|473
|3
|5
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|6
|358
|3
|1
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|5
|311
|3
|0
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|5
|283
|3
|2
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|5
|260
|3
|2
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|4
|253
|3
|1
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|241
|3
|1
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|239
|3
|1
|0
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|3
|181
|3
|0
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|3
|179
|3
|0
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|239
|4
|115
|.966
|3
|1
|0
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|3
|181
|3
|69
|.958
|3
|0
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|3
|179
|3
|58
|.951
|3
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|3
|189
|6
|109
|.948
|2
|0
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|6
|358
|10
|181
|.948
|3
|1
|2
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|1
|59
|2
|31
|.939
|1
|0
|0
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|3
|151
|5
|76
|.938
|2
|0
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|2
|124
|3
|45
|.938
|1
|0
|1
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|1
|60
|2
|28
|.933
|1
|0
|0
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|4
|247
|9
|121
|.931
|2
|0
|2
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|4
|244
|10
|129
|.928
|1
|1
|2
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|4
|205
|8
|98
|.925
|2
|1
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|241
|9
|103
|.920
|3
|1
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|6
|359
|13
|147
|.919
|4
|2
|0
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|3
|176
|7
|79
|.919
|1
|2
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|5
|283
|12
|134
|.918
|3
|2
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|5
|311
|14
|156
|.918
|3
|0
|2
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|4
|216
|8
|89
|.918
|2
|2
|0
|Thomas Greiss
|Detroit
|4
|236
|10
|110
|.917
|0
|3
|1
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|3
|178
|8
|85
|.914
|1
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|6
|358
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|239
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|6
|359
|1
|4
|2
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|5
|297
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|3
|181
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|3
|179
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|3
|178
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|157
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|3
|151
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|2
|117
|1
|1
|1
|0