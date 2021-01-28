All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|7
|4
|0
|3
|11
|25
|23
|Boston
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|18
|12
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|25
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|26
|New Jersey
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|14
|16
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|21
|21
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|11
|11
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|15
|18
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|17
|20
|Columbus
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|18
|22
|Chicago
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|22
|28
|Dallas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|3
|Florida
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|9
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|10
|Detroit
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|13
|22
|Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|6
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|23
|17
|St. Louis
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|22
|27
|Colorado
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|25
|18
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|22
|21
|Anaheim
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|12
|14
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|19
|17
|San Jose
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|22
|28
|Arizona
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|17
|20
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|26
|22
|Montreal
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|29
|18
|Winnipeg
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|28
|21
|Vancouver
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|32
|35
|Edmonton
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|23
|29
|Calgary
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|16
|13
|Ottawa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|16
|32
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Nashville 2, Chicago 1, SO
Vancouver 5, Ottawa 1
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.