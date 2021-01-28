All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 7 4 0 3 11 25 23 Boston 6 4 1 1 9 18 12 Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 25 Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 23 26 New Jersey 6 3 2 1 7 14 16 Buffalo 7 3 3 1 7 21 21 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 11 11 N.Y. Rangers 6 1 4 1 3 15 18

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 17 20 Columbus 7 2 2 3 7 18 22 Chicago 8 2 3 3 7 22 28 Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 12 3 Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 9 Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10 Detroit 7 2 4 1 5 13 22 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27 Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 25 18 Los Angeles 7 3 2 2 8 22 21 Anaheim 7 3 2 2 8 12 14 Minnesota 7 4 3 0 8 19 17 San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 22 28 Arizona 7 2 4 1 5 17 20

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 26 22 Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18 Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21 Vancouver 9 4 5 0 8 32 35 Edmonton 8 3 5 0 6 23 29 Calgary 5 2 2 1 5 16 13 Ottawa 7 1 5 1 3 16 32

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville 2, Chicago 1, SO

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 1

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.