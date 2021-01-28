Alexa
Sweden: Student injured in axe, knife incident at school

By Associated Press
2021/01/28 21:35

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A man suspected of entering a Swedish high school with an axe and a knife Thursday has been apprehended, police said.

One student was slightly injured at the school in Fridhemsberg, a town 75 kilometers (47 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city, according to police.

Witnesses described a perpetrator wearing a helmet and yellow clothes entering the school armed with a knife and an axe, and who was later seen leaving the premises.

Police said an axe, a knife and a helmet with a visor were found at the school. Clothes, as those described by witnesses, were found in a nearby parked car.

A man in his 20s who police said may be linked to the school incident and a nearby fire was later apprehended.

Police spokesman Stefan Gustafsson told the Expressen newspaper said the man admitted having been on the school grounds.

The case was being investigated on suspicion of preparation for murder and arson, police said in a statement.

Updated : 2021-01-28 23:09 GMT+08:00

