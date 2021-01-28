Alexa
Doctor involved in former Taiwan president’s money laundering scandal dies

Former Shin Kong Wu Ho Su Memorial Hospital Vice President Huang Fang-yen dies in Southern California

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/28 22:21
Huang Fang-yen 

Huang Fang-yen  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Shin Kong Wu Ho Su Memorial Hospital Vice President Huang Fang-yen (黃芳彥), who was involved in former’s President Chen Shui-bian’s corruption and money laundering case, has died in California.

Huang fled to the U.S. to avoid prosecution after his alleged corruption came to light.

Huang’s younger brother Alex Huang (黃重諺) said on Thursday night (Jan. 28) that he was informed that Huang Fang-yen, 74, had been found dead in his car. The younger brother suspected his sibling died from a combination of sleeping pill and alcohol abuse, CNA reported.

Alex Huang, who is a doctor in Taichung, told CNA that his nephew called him around 10 a.m. on Thursday to tell him Huang Fang-yen was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car at home in his garage.

Alex Huang said that his brother had been reported missing about three or four days ago and that he had been helping to locate him, only to learn that he died.

The elder Huang lived in Southern California for about one year, according to his brother. He had a son and other relatives in the U.S., but they did not often visit.

It was rumored that the former hospital vice president shot himself, but his brother did not agree. Alex Huang said that because Huang Fang-yen had been living alone and had the habit of taking sleeping pills and drinking, it was more likely the combination got the better of him.

Huang Fang-yen (Alex Huang photo)

Huang Fang-yen
Alex Huang
Shin Kong Wu Ho Su Memorial Hospital
Chen Shui-bian

