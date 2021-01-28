Alexa
Strong US sales give McDonald's a boost in 4Q

By DEE-ANN DURBIN , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/28 20:32

McDonald's ended 2020 on a strong note, recovering nearly all of the global sales lost in the pandemic despite a resurgent virus.

U.S. sales were a big contributor, pumped up by new menu items like spicy Chicken McNuggets and celebrity collaborations. U.S. same-store sales rose 5.5% in the October-December period.

Ssame-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were down just 1.3% worldwide in the quarter despite store closures in Italy, Spain and Germany. Sales moved into positive territory in key markets, including the United Kingdom.

Net income fell 12% to $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the Chicago fast food giant earned $1.70 per share. That was short of Wall Street's expectation of $1.77, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

McDonald's revenue fell 2% to $5.3 billion, also short of Wall Street's expectations.

