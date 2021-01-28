Alexa
Man United condemns 'mindless idiots' for racial abuse

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 20:40
Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, left, an dManchester United's Axel Tuanzebe battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between...
Sheffield United's Phil Jagielka falls as he is fouled by Manchester United's Anthony Martial, left, during the English Premier League soccer match be...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says it is disgusted by the online racial abuse targeted at players Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial following their 2-1 home loss to last-placed Sheffield United.

The perpetrators were “anonymous mindless idiots,” Man United said on Thursday in a statement.

Sheffield United's winning goal on Wednesday at Old Trafford in the English Premier League struck Tuanzebe's outstretched leg and went in off the underside of the crossbar. Abuse targeting the players, who are both Black, included racist terms and emojis on their most recent Instagram posts.

“Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night’s game,” the team said without identifying the players.

“We utterly condemn it and it is encouraging to see other fans condemn this on social media also.”

The club said it has “zero tolerance" of any form of racism or discrimination.

"Identifying these anonymous mindless idiots remains problematic. We urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behavior.“

Captain Harry Maguire was among the supportive voices online, saying “UNITED against racism. We will not tolerate it.”

United next plays at Arsenal on Saturday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-28 21:38 GMT+08:00

