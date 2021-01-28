Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/01/28 20:00

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 28, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;87;78;Partly sunny;87;78;S;8;82%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;77;60;Sunshine;82;61;ENE;5;45%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;53;40;Rain in the morning;48;34;W;10;85%;72%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;69;51;Partly sunny, warm;70;51;WSW;7;55%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;44;39;Rain tapering off;49;30;NE;18;85%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;23;19;A little snow;25;13;NNE;8;73%;52%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cool with hazy sun;56;31;Mostly sunny, cool;59;40;NNW;5;4%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and very cold;21;12;Frigid;19;3;S;9;20%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;NNE;11;78%;62%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;51;36;Clouds and sun;58;48;WNW;7;17%;68%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;75;61;Partly sunny, breezy;69;58;E;15;3%;56%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;70;48;Nice with some sun;71;46;NNW;7;61%;73%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;A downpour;90;73;ESE;5;2%;62%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;82;58;Mostly sunny;83;58;E;6;16%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;93;77;Partly sunny;89;74;SSW;8;4%;36%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;64;51;Breezy in the p.m.;66;50;NE;13;65%;6%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and quite cold;30;16;Sunny, but cold;36;19;WNW;6;3%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cold;42;35;A little rain;54;42;WSW;6;26%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;38;26;A bit of p.m. snow;33;30;E;7;12%;81%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;72;47;A stray thunderstorm;72;46;SE;6;3%;45%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;64;Mostly cloudy;86;65;SE;8;43%;4%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow, then rain;40;35;Periods of rain;44;40;WNW;6;93%;89%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with showers;54;45;Showers;50;34;W;16;9%;79%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cold;36;21;Variable clouds;37;25;SSW;8;43%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;38;33;A little p.m. rain;45;39;W;5;26%;70%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy, not as hot;83;53;A morning t-storm;84;73;ENE;6;8%;69%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;85;66;A t-storm around;85;66;ESE;6;25%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;A passing flurry;55;24;Hazy and much colder;34;22;WNW;10;2%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;66;54;A morning shower;65;50;W;12;48%;41%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;71;58;Clouds and sunshine;74;62;SSE;9;29%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;78;60;Partly sunny;79;61;ENE;3;1%;27%;8

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;87;73;NNE;8;62%;5%;6

Chicago, United States;Very cold;24;10;Clouds and sun;28;25;SE;8;3%;13%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy, warm;90;75;A t-storm around;86;74;NNE;7;2%;64%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;31;24;Some sunshine;30;23;NE;7;14%;36%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;85;66;Mostly sunny, nice;78;65;NNE;9;52%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;51;37;Partly sunny;61;52;S;9;18%;27%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with some sun;91;78;A t-storm around;89;78;NE;15;71%;64%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;63;44;WNW;6;67%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;50;32;Mostly sunny;56;32;WSW;6;4%;27%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;76;53;Hazy sun;82;60;WNW;6;50%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;70;Morning showers;83;77;W;6;9%;83%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;51;42;Periods of sun;47;39;E;9;92%;72%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, but cold;50;27;Sunny, but cold;50;28;NNE;7;5%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;66;57;Sun and some clouds;67;58;W;13;79%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;65;59;Low clouds;70;59;SSE;5;52%;13%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;78;62;A thunderstorm;74;63;SW;5;67%;84%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;78;66;Partly sunny;73;63;E;13;2%;2%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;26;23;A little snow;29;22;N;10;87%;78%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Variable cloudiness;91;72;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;NNW;4;52%;11%;5

Hong Kong, China;Abundant sunshine;77;54;Sunny and pleasant;68;57;E;9;2%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;Windy;80;71;A shower or two;80;71;ENE;18;64%;78%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;79;64;Mainly cloudy, warm;84;64;SE;6;0%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;67;38;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;N;6;41%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, cold;39;31;Cold with some sun;46;43;SSW;12;7%;33%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;82;61;Cloudy with showers;83;66;WNW;7;7%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;88;75;Showers around;82;70;N;11;2%;60%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A couple of t-storms;73;54;Cloudy, a t-storm;70;59;NNE;8;50%;78%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, but cold;46;22;Sunny, but cool;52;26;S;6;9%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;80;50;Sunny and beautiful;80;51;NNW;5;26%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;36;Hazy sunshine;64;35;W;5;52%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;Hazy sun and breezy;87;59;N;18;11%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Chilly with wet snow;34;23;A little snow;35;21;WSW;9;80%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;90;74;A shower or two;88;73;NNE;6;1%;74%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;73;A t-storm around;89;62;SSE;5;27%;81%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny;75;52;Mostly sunny;75;59;E;4;20%;6%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;74;Some brightening;92;73;S;4;2%;37%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;60;35;Partly sunny;60;37;WSW;8;33%;18%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;78;Partly sunny;87;77;SW;6;27%;36%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;74;67;Partly sunny, nice;75;67;SSE;7;2%;24%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, mild;60;51;Periods of sun, mild;60;56;WSW;4;18%;28%;1

London, United Kingdom;A shower in spots;54;47;A little a.m. rain;51;39;SSW;11;81%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Afternoon rain;63;46;Couple of t-storms;57;42;N;5;22%;65%;2

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;86;79;Partly sunny;91;77;S;7;20%;42%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mainly cloudy, mild;60;45;Partly sunny, mild;60;50;SW;3;17%;32%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;81;Partly sunny, warm;90;80;NNE;11;0%;67%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;NE;5;84%;72%;3

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;83;74;Mostly sunny, nice;82;71;E;7;2%;19%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;76;60;Downpours;71;61;N;11;52%;96%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Cooler with some sun;67;43;Periods of sun, nice;71;49;NNW;5;2%;8%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;76;61;Partly sunny, mild;70;62;ENE;11;2%;9%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;30;18;A little snow;25;19;WNW;7;91%;61%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;Sunshine and breezy;87;74;ENE;16;23%;8%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;80;54;Downpours;78;69;ENE;7;13%;80%;7

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and colder;16;2;Cold;10;-1;WNW;6;67%;39%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;37;32;A bit of a.m. snow;35;24;S;12;2%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;84;68;Mostly sunny;86;70;NNW;7;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;84;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;58;NNE;14;49%;12%;12

New York, United States;Breezy and colder;32;16;Very windy, colder;23;15;NW;30;32%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and clouds;57;44;Breezy in the p.m.;54;41;WSW;11;3%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;25;20;Periods of snow;25;16;WSW;14;92%;74%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, cold;54;33;Breezy and colder;40;33;W;15;10%;12%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, cold;15;3;Partly sunny, frigid;15;0;NNW;4;30%;36%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;9;-2;Sunny and very cold;7;-4;NW;12;67%;31%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;87;61;A p.m. shower or two;87;79;NNE;12;3%;76%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;75;Breezy with a shower;88;74;NNW;14;63%;74%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;84;74;A downpour;80;67;ENE;6;6%;87%;4

Paris, France;Spotty showers;58;49;A few showers;53;44;WSW;14;18%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;66;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;ESE;11;23%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, warm;91;73;Clouds and sun, warm;88;70;NE;10;2%;6%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain;84;76;An afternoon shower;91;74;NW;15;70%;82%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;89;68;A shower or two;88;68;ESE;6;1%;73%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow and rain;38;35;Periods of rain;45;36;WSW;6;35%;88%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and windy;30;4;Sunny and quite cold;20;7;E;6;4%;25%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;53;Times of rain;68;51;NE;8;68%;89%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;69;52;Decreasing clouds;66;50;SSE;3;88%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;84;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;73;ENE;8;2%;66%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;28;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;ENE;5;13%;17%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;28;23;A little snow;30;27;NW;7;83%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;92;76;Clouds and sun, hot;93;77;NNE;7;1%;2%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;79;59;Sunshine and nice;84;61;SW;10;2%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;54;40;Spotty showers;61;40;NNW;7;16%;62%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy, cold;33;30;A bit of a.m. snow;36;29;ESE;9;1%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain at times;55;46;Partly sunny;55;46;SW;7;5%;62%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;77;64;Winds subsiding;76;63;ENE;17;2%;41%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;85;70;A shower or two;83;73;NE;6;66%;73%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Not as warm;76;60;Partly sunny;73;59;N;12;2%;0%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sunshine;77;46;Nice with some sun;74;46;NNW;4;2%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;81;60;Mostly cloudy;75;47;SW;5;2%;84%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;87;72;A shower or two;89;71;N;13;65%;73%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warm with some sun;64;52;Clouds and sun, warm;62;49;SSW;5;5%;74%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;46;37;A stray p.m. shower;45;39;SSE;6;6%;76%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain to snow;35;12;Sunny, but very cold;26;13;E;7;2%;10%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but cold;48;32;Sunny, but cold;46;34;SSE;9;1%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Morning showers;82;76;An afternoon shower;88;75;NNE;11;71%;61%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, chilly;32;21;Not as cold;43;33;SE;7;67%;74%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;73;Partly sunny;82;73;ENE;2;71%;55%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;30;25;A little snow;27;9;NW;7;15%;63%;0

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;70;68;Cool with rain;74;65;NE;13;34%;80%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;58;55;Breezy in the p.m.;61;55;E;13;1%;3%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds, cold;30;28;A little snow, cold;32;27;N;9;83%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;50;28;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;NE;5;47%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and mild;54;34;Inc. clouds;52;35;NNE;7;65%;54%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cool with clearing;56;42;An afternoon shower;58;41;NNE;6;5%;92%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brief p.m. showers;63;41;Downpours;60;50;W;16;17%;93%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mild with sunshine;51;37;A shower;59;44;SSE;6;5%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;38;35;Winds subsiding;48;31;NNW;15;1%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds and cold;21;9;Cold;19;9;N;11;66%;28%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with sunshine;64;56;Mostly sunny, nice;70;59;WSW;12;53%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Warmer with some sun;67;56;Warmer;77;55;W;12;52%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-5;-15;Bitterly cold;12;-6;SW;7;4%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;43;34;Considerable clouds;43;40;ESE;4;4%;70%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow to rain;45;37;Occasional rain;50;45;W;7;32%;87%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;88;61;Sunny and very warm;86;58;ESE;6;1%;8%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very cold;28;20;A little snow;25;19;W;6;88%;61%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of p.m. snow;36;25;Variable cloudiness;31;24;WSW;10;80%;62%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;59;54;Partly sunny, windy;62;55;S;23;61%;59%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;95;73;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;WSW;4;32%;44%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and cold;33;21;Mostly cloudy, cold;33;21;NNE;3;9%;66%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-28 21:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed