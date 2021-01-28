Alexa
China’s new ban on Taiwan pork has actually been in place since 2014

China stopped importing pork, chicken, and processed foods from Taiwan in November 2014: Official

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/28 21:50
Li Meng-yen

Li Meng-yen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) on Thursday (Jan. 28) criticized China's Taiwan Affairs Office’s announcement that it was banning Taiwan meat products ”as meaningless in essence,” as the ban has been in place since 2014.

Taiwan has opened to imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine and beef from cows over 30 months old since the beginning of this year. In an effort to dispel concerns over such products finding their way into the Chinese market, China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said on Wednesday that "China strictly prohibits import of meat produced in or transferred from Taiwan.”

In a rebuttal, Li said that China had stopped importing pork, chicken, and processed foods from Taiwan since November 2014 over concerns of foot-and-mouth disease and other food safety issues, CNA reported. Therefore, he said, “the TAO’s announcement is meaningless in essence.”

Li added that a total of 101 countries in the world allow the consumption of pork containing ractopamine. Since China has banned imports of Taiwan pork over concerns for the additive, theoretically, China should also consider banning pork from all 101 countries, Li said.

ractopamine
TAO

Updated : 2021-01-28 23:07 GMT+08:00

