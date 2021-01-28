HK politician finds novel way to deny Uyghur genocide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hong Kong politician with a long history of cozying up to Beijing tweeted a mystifying explanation for why there could be no genocide in Xinjiang, with some on Twitter touting it as perhaps among the world’s most despicable tweets.

Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee (葉劉淑儀), a graduate of Stanford University, is a member of both Hong Kong’s Legislative and Executive councils. On Thursday (Jan. 28), she tweeted:

The US accuses China of genocide in Xinjiang. But one of the hottest stars in China is Dilraba Dilmurat, and she is not the only Xinjiang success story. What genocide? pic.twitter.com/xIR39lgZAi — Regina Ip Lau Suk Yee (@ReginaIplau) January 28, 2021

The response to Ip’s claim was swift and unsparing:

“Bravo Regina Ip. You have crafted quite possibly the world’s most despicable tweet.” - @donweinland “Honestly, this tweet by Regina Ip is the most despicable tweet that I’ve ever seen.” - @NickDemocracy “Xinjiang cotton picked by forced labour is hot in China too.” - @toloveandpart “I'd say Regina Ip's tweet is at least neck to neck with the Chinese embassy's tweet trying to make genocide a feminist thing in the first three prizes.” - @Projekt_A119 “You didn't think this out.” - @_Espers_

Other commenters noted that the Hong Kong politician contributed an op-ed to the New York Times late last year arguing in favor of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) crackdown on personal freedoms in her hometown.

Ip, who has been one of Beijing’s most indefatigable cheerleaders in Hong Kong for years, has recently been in the news for calling for the arrest of some Danish politicians who helped former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui (許智峯) escape to safety in their country.