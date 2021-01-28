Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kitsch or artwork? Controversial monument unveiled in Serbia

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/28 18:33
Priests watch a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, during the unveiling ceremony in...
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic walks past a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, ...
People gather to watch a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, during the unveiling ce...
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during the unveiling ceremony of a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Se...
A view of a new monument of Stefan Nemanja on Sava Square in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is to un...
A view of a new monument of Stefan Nemanja on Sava Square in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is to un...
People walk around a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, during the unveiling ceremo...
A view of a new monument of Stefan Nemanja on Sava Square in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is to un...
A man looks out of a window on a tram driving by the new monument of Stefan Nemanja on Sava Square in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Serb...
A man takes a video of a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, during the unveiling ce...

Priests watch a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, during the unveiling ceremony in...

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic walks past a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, ...

People gather to watch a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, during the unveiling ce...

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during the unveiling ceremony of a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Se...

A view of a new monument of Stefan Nemanja on Sava Square in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is to un...

A view of a new monument of Stefan Nemanja on Sava Square in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is to un...

People walk around a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, during the unveiling ceremo...

A view of a new monument of Stefan Nemanja on Sava Square in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is to un...

A man looks out of a window on a tram driving by the new monument of Stefan Nemanja on Sava Square in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Serb...

A man takes a video of a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, during the unveiling ce...

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Kitsch or an extraordinary piece of art? Depends on who you ask.

Serbia’s president attended the unveiling on Wednesday night of a grandiose monument to a medieval monk and historic ruler which has come under fire from critics who call it oversized and kitschy.

President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.

Opponents think the monument is a megalomaniacal and pricy token of Vucic’s populist and autocratic rule that should be removed.

Vucic told a crowd of several thousand of his supporters, who kept no social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, that “the beautiful” statue represents an “art masterpiece” which is a symbol of the Serbian statehood and unity.

He said that all those who “dream of removing it” will not succeed because it represents “the anchor of the whole Serbian nation.”

Social media commentators have named the sculpture “Saruman on a Kinder Egg” and critics said the sculpture made and designed in Russia is inconsistent with traditional Serbian architectural style and instead resembles Soviet-era mega-size monuments.

An independent Society of Serbian art conservators said the monument is an “ideological product of despotism” which has no connection with Serbia and Belgrade of the 21st century. Art historian Aida Corovic said it's not a monument to Stefan Nemanja but to Vucic’s “arrogance.”

Belgrade’s deputy mayor, Goran Vesic, rejected the criticism, saying the once rundown part of the city “is becoming one of the most beautiful places in the capital” and a new center of the city.

The monument was placed on a renovated square in front of Belgrade’s old railway station. It is a part of the Belgrade Waterfront project financed by a United Arab Emirates company that includes Dubai-style shopping malls and high-rise buildings.

The building of the monument has often been compared by critics to a hotly disputed revamp of Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, earlier in the 2000s that included dozens of monuments and sculptures which have earned it nickname “the kitsch capital of the Balkans.”

Both projects became synonymous with secretive and reckless spending. The price paid to the Russian sculptor for the monument has been proclaimed a state secret, but independent estimates range to around 9 million euros ($11 million.)

Updated : 2021-01-28 20:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month