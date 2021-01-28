PNL Training Centre Implements Online Training Courses

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 January 2021 - Due to the impact of the Covid-19, PNL Training Centre decided to implement "Online Corporate Training Courses" through Zoom, including a series of online team-building training activities and game workshops. For instance, Lego Serious Play, MBTI Workplace Leadership and DISC Personality Analysis. There are also online workshops to relieve stress, such as handmade candles, laughter yoga, and sand painting. It would be a nice option to improve the ability of staff and relieve their stress through these workshops!

PNL Training Centre is an experienced corporate training company. It has been cooperating with the PNL New Sports Association to organize team-building activities for new sports, such as Floor Ball, Dodgebee, and Yukigassen. At the same time, it has been working with PNL Education Centre to hold new art workshops like Pastel Nagomi Art and Zentangle.

Mr. Osman, Wong Chau Nam, the founder of PNL Training Centre, said: "The Covid-19 has been raging for more than a year. Long-term work at home reduces the communication between employees. Hence, it has an adverse impact on the teamwork spirit and company's internal operations. Meanwhile, the lack of group discussion limits the creative thinking. Employees are also under great pressure. Therefore, regular online team training is actually necessary. I found that there are many companies are looking for the suitable online training courses, so we are going to design a new series of online courses to meet their needs!"



