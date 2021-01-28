Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

China: 'New historical starting point' with US military

By Associated Press
2021/01/28 17:46

BEIJING (AP) — Putting frictions aside for now, China says relations between the Chinese and U.S. militaries are at a “new historical starting point” and should focus on cooperation and avoiding confrontations.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Wu Qian said Thursday that under former President Donald Trump, military-to-military relations "faced many risks and challenges” but the sides now have an opportunity to reset ties.

Wu said the two sides held a teleconference on Tuesday and Wednesday on the tracing of U.S. prisoners of war and those missing in action from previous Asian conflicts, and “exchanged in-depth views on cases of concern to the U.S. side and cooperation between the two militaries, reflecting the importance China attaches to U.S. concerns in the humanitarian field.”

“At present, China-U.S. military relations stand at a new historical starting point," Wu told reporters at a monthly briefing.

Such positive-sounding language fuels perceptions that China's leaders are hoping for a fresh start in relations and a more civil discourse with Washington after years of rancor, even while deep divisions remain.

China resents U.S. support for Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory to be conquered by force if necessary, along with the U.S. military presence in the South China Sea and what it sees as a broad-based U.S. campaign to restrain its growth.

The U.S. says it does not recognize China's claim to virtually the entire South China Sea, accuses China of bullying its neighbors and maintains strong alliances or other relationships with Chinese regional rivals such as India, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

The two sides have sought to reduce the chance of conflicts through agreements on unexpected encounters at sea and in the air, but risky incidents continue to occur. While the U.S. disinvited China from its multinational RIMPAC naval drills in 2018, the two sides have had a limited amount of cooperation in non-traditional military fields such as search and rescue and anti-terrorism.

“It is hoped that the U.S. side, in the same spirit of professionalism, will meet China halfway, properly handle China’s concerns in the field of military-to-military relations, strengthen communication, control risks, avoid crises and push forward bilateral military-to-military relations on the right track," Wu said.

Updated : 2021-01-28 18:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month