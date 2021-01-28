Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An old building suddenly collapsed in Kaohsiung on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 28), shortly after an earthquake struck southern Taiwan.

On Thursday afternoon, an old structure collapsed at the intersection of Bade 2nd Road and Tong'ai Street in Kaohsiung's Xinxing District, reported CNA. Police and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene and have already rescued one person.



(Kaohsiung City Government Fire Bureau photo)

Based on an initial investigation, staff at the Public Works Department believed that the building is an old abandoned theater and amusement center. Police have cordoned off the area and searched for any trapped persons.

At 3:29 p.m., a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck 30 kilometers southwest of Taitung County Hall and a shallow focal depth of 8.8 kilometers. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.



(Kaohsiung City Government Fire Bureau photo)

The quake’s intensity registered as a one in Kaohsiung. Officials have yet to determine whether the collapse was caused by the earthquake or not.



(Kaohsiung City Government Fire Bureau photo)