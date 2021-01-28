Taiwan military holds combat readiness exercises ahead of Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Wednesday (Jan. 27) showcased a mobile radar unit, missile launcher, and satellite vehicle as it conducted a series of drills at Kaohsiung’s Zuoying port.

The MND on Wednesday morning held combat readiness exercises ahead of the Lunar New Year at Zuoying to demonstrate to the public that despite the upcoming New Year festivities, the military is always preparing for the worst. The exercises included deploying underwater mines, mine hunting, mine detonation, and counter-attack drills, CNA reported.

According to military data, the antenna component of the mobile radar unit utilizes a long-range surface search radar. If an incoming target is flying above 1,000 meters, the radar can detect it 130 miles away, all the while transmitting information to the main command vehicle.

The communications component can receive, transmit, and relay information to the radar station and provide photos of the battlefield to operations command.

The mobile missile launcher can be loaded with Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III missile compartments and is equipped with anti-infrared and radar detection technology. The vehicle’s body is designed with composite materials and has the ability to protect against shell fragments.

The satellite communications component of the radar unit can provide command and control information, video, and data transmission. It can also be deployed rapidly to meet the military communication requirements in the battlefield scenario.