Taiwan museum cultivates photogenic landscape

Century-old brick buildings and sea of flowers make museum worth a visit

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/28 21:06

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The blooming flower field at Tainan Shan-Shang Garden and Old Waterwork Museum, along with its spacious outdoor area, will make the museum an ideal travel destination for the coming Lunar New Year, Tainan’s Cultural Affairs Bureau has suggested.

Tainan Bureau of Cultural Affairs Director Yeh Tse-shan (葉澤山) said on Thursday (Jan. 28) that the waterwork museum has been open for one year and three months and the number of visitors to the museum has broken the 880,000 mark, CNA reported. The museum’s century-old buildings as well as its spacious and elegant outdoor environment have attracted many tourists from all over Taiwan, Yeh said, adding that the bureau continues to plant more trees and flowers on the premises.

The museum sowed many cosmos seeds early last year, according to the director. This year, the flowers have again begun to bloom.

Colorful flowers, together with century-old brick buildings, create a European-style landscape, he said.

Yeh added that the museum built several paths through the field to make it easier to take close-up photos. He estimated that the flowers will be in full bloom around the Lunar New Year holiday.
Shan-Shang Garden and Old Waterwork Museum
Lunar New Year
cosmos

Updated : 2021-01-28 21:37 GMT+08:00

