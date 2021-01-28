Taiwanese films to compete for Oscar nomination

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency launched promotion campaigns that helped Taiwanese films entering the 2021 Oscars' nomination. (TAICC... The Taiwan Creative Content Agency launched promotion campaigns that helped Taiwanese films entering the 2021 Oscars' nomination. (TAICCA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) launched promotional campaigns Wednesday (Jan. 28) for three Taiwanese films that will compete for 2021 Oscars nominations.

TAICCA stated in a press release that the Taiwanese films contending to be nominated at the 93rd Academy Awards will be "A Sun" for the category of Best International Feature Film, "The Luggage" for Best Live Action Short Film, and "Little Hilly" for Best Animated Short Film.

According to the agency, there were various conditions for the films to receive consideration. For example, “The Luggage,” written and directed by renowned Golden Bell screenwriter Tsai Yi-Fen (蔡怡芬), won the Sitges Film Festival’s Best Fantastic Genre Short Film award, earning its shot at an Oscar.

Directed by Golden Horse Best Animated Short Film winner Huang Yun-Sian (黃勻弦) and Animation Director Liao Pei-Yu (廖珮妤), Little Hilly won Best Animation at the LA Shorts International Film Festival, an award certified by the United States Academy Awards. It will compete with 96 films from around the world for the Oscar nomination, said TAICCA.

TAICCA is working with Netflix to promote "A Sun" by featuring it on the platform's dedicated page along with all the other shortlisted films.

Hollywood publications such as "Variety," "The Hollywood Reporter," "Screen Daily," and "The Wrap" will write about the three films in order to help them reach a wider audience, said TAICCA.



