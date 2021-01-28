Alexa
Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly hiking pay for workers at Arizona plant

Chipmaker luring employees to work at US fab with good wages, benefits, bonuses

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/28 18:03

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is reportedly embarking on a massive recruitment program from its talent pool to staff its foundry in Phoenix, Arizona.

The world’s largest chipmaker is said to have held a number of internal information sessions in an attempt to attract at least 300 workers for the plant in the United States, wrote UDN.

Considering the cost of living, those taking up the overseas job will receive double pay, transportation and housing subsidies, as well as health insurance. However, the hiring plan involves a four-year contract, and those failing to fulfill it will be asked to return the extra pay.

TSMC has not confirmed the veracity of the report, saying only that the company is committed to ensuring the rights and benefits of those interested in working away from home.

The fab, which is set to break ground this year, is dedicated to the production of 12-inch wafers using 5-nanometer technology. The project is estimated to cost US$12 billion between 2021 and 2029, with a monthly capacity of 20,000 wafers to be delivered starting 2024.

Earlier reports have disclosed the hiring push and the promise from the U.S. to grant as many working visas as needed. Taiwanese firms linked to the semiconductor supply chain are expected to join TSMC in the American venture, including Marketech International Corp., United Integrated Services, TOPCO, and Taiwan Specialty Chemicals Corporation, according to UDN.
Updated : 2021-01-28 18:36 GMT+08:00

