Taiwan restricts train ticket sales to prevent spread of Covid

Non-reserved seats, standing-only tickets will be affected

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/28 17:40
Taiwan introduces restrictions on Lunar New Year holiday train seating (Wikimedia, mailer_diablo photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) during the Lunar New Year holiday, trains will introduce restrictions on the types of tickets they sell, reports said Thursday (Jan. 28).

From Feb. 8 through Feb. 16, Taiwan High Speed Rail will not allow passengers to travel without reservations, temporarily suspending the practice of allowing non-reserved seats, UDN reported.

On its express trains, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) will reduce the number of standing-only tickets to a maximum of 120 passengers per train.

The restrictions were unveiled as part of a package of measures by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Thursday designed in the wake of a domestic coronavirus cluster centered on the Taoyuan General Hospital.

While no new cases were added over the past four days to the 15 patients in the outbreak, the authorities voiced concern that widespread traveling during the Feb. 10-16 holiday might worsen the situation.
