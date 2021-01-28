KEF Introduces Mu3 Earphones designed by Ross Lovegrove

Maidstone, Kent - Media OutReach - 28 January 2021 - KEF is delighted to introduce the Mu3 Noise Cancelling True Wireless earphones. Designed by visionary designer Ross Lovegrove, and engineered by KEF's UK acoustic team to deliver pristine, high-resolution sound on the move.













KEF is a passionate pioneer of high-performance audio equipment that produces pure and natural sound. From hifi speakers to wireless speakers and headphones, they are designed to deliver magical soundscapes that enhance lives. 2021 sees KEF celebrating 60 years of an uncompromising commitment for world-leading audio technology. KEF's 60-year obsession with producing the finest quality products that deliver their signature sound 'as the artist-intended' is embodied in their current product range honed by six decades of passion and heartfelt ambition to turn every music lover into a music connoisseur.





The new Mu3 earphones provide music lovers the freedom to hear every note, every word, every detail whether on their commute, at the gym, or on the sofa.

KEF's Signature Pure, Accurate Sound





The audio performance of Mu3 earphones benefits from KEF's specially tuned Active Noise Cancellation technology. It enables the Mu3 to eliminate external noise without effecting the details that bring music to life.





The Mu3 delivers KEF's incomparable signature sound. Each of the Mu3s' sculptural enclosures contain an 8.2mm full-range dynamic driver, expertly tuned by KEF's engineering team to deliver an exceptionally dynamic and well balanced, coherent sound with rich midrange, detailed bass and crisp high tones. Every nuance and subtlety of the recording is magnificently revealed when you listen and believe.





Design by Ross Lovegrove





To ensure the Mu3 earphones look as good as they sound, KEF has once again collaborated with Ross Lovegrove, the designer behind the MUON loudspeaker and the MUO Bluetooth speaker. Renowned for his innovative approach and flowing, sculptural forms, Ross Lovegrove brings a new dimension to sound. Through design that embraces both beauty and technological ingenuity, Lovegrove's ongoing collaboration with KEF is an exercise in aesthetic and engineering excellence.





The Mu3 earphones may be small, but their sculptural look offers sophistication within their compact dimensions. The pure and clean aesthetic complements KEF's design philosophy perfectly. Great design is about more than style; the Mu3 earphones boast quality and ergonomics to match.





Compact, Ergonomic Design





The faultless ergonomic design of the new Mu3 ensures the listener has the most comfortable audio experience. The Mu3s are perfectly balanced in the ears by smart weighting, which stops them from falling out. They are available with a choice of four subtly different sized ear tips to give the most tailored fit for your ears, while also providing the perfect seal for noise isolation and to keep them securely in place.





All Day, Any Way





The Mu3 relieves the listener from the hassle of wires due to reassuringly stable, latency-free Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The audio performance is further enhanced by the introduction of simultaneous transmission, where both earphones receive a signal at the same time, rather than the more common approach where audio is sent to one earpiece and relayed to the other, therefore running the risk of latency. Mu3 delivers a seamless performance, they are simple to connect and exceptionally stable on both iOS and Android devices.





After the simple setup, automatic pairing makes listening to the Mu3 an effortless experience. The Mu3 earphones also boast 'Ambient Mode', where at the touch of a button Active Noise Cancellation is disengaged, and instead the audio picked up on the microphones is played through the earphones, bypassing passive noise reduction and providing you with instant clarity on what is going on around you.





The Mu3 also has high-capacity, quick-charge batteries to ensure they last for a full day's listening even with Bluetooth and Noise Cancellation engaged. Importantly your headphones will remain safe if you get caught out in the rain thanks to their splash-proof design.

