Two Taiwan national parks to gift visitors with Spring Festival couplets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Lunar New Year is fast approaching, Manyueyuan and Neidong national forest recreation areas, both located within the greater Taipei area, are offering Spring Festival couplets to visitors, according to a Forestry Bureau press release on Monday (Jan. 25).



Hsinchu Forest District Director Hsia Jung-sheng (夏榮生) said that in one hour's driving time, people living in the greater Taipei area are able to enjoy hiking trails in the two forests and enjoy the health benefits from being in nature.

Additionally, calligraphy master Richard Hsieh (謝瑞煌) has been invited to hold a writing demonstration onsite.

The first couplet giveaway will take place at the entrance of the Waterfall View Trail in Neidong Forest Recreation Area on Saturday (Jan. 30), while the second activity will be held at the Forest Pavilion at Manyueyuan’s Visitor Center on Sunday (Jan. 31), the office said. Both events will last from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and each visitor is limited to only one couplet.



(Hsinchu Forest District photo)



Manyueyuan National Forest Recreation Area (Taiwan News, George Liao photos)



Neidong National Forest Recreation Area (Hsinchu Forest District photos)