Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taipei Game Show caps attendees at 7,000 amid COVID fears

Exhibition to be canceled if new domestic infections occur in Taipei

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/28 17:34

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Taipei Game Show (TGS) has reduced the number of attendees it will allow due to concerns over a recent domestic cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital.

As the number of infections tied to the hospital cluster has risen, the organizers of the event, which opened Thursday (Jan. 28) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, said they have ramped up epidemic prevention measures to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission. They said the venue, which has a maximum occupancy of 12,000 people, will be limited to no more than 7,000 attendees, and the number of exhibitors has been trimmed down from 900 to 500.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Taipei Computer Association (TCA) Chairman Paul Peng (彭双浪) said the gaming industry has seen a large boost in sales during the pandemic. He noted that global videogame revenue was US$159.3 billion last year, a 9.3 percent increase from 2019.

Peng pointed out that the game show is featuring exhibitors from over 30 countries despite the last-minute withdrawal of Google Play and Komoe Game. It is taking place both in-person and online, with more than 100 new video games on display, he added.

Peng described the opening of the Taipei Game Show as "significant" and said the TCA will continue to promote the Taiwanese gaming industry to players around the world. He also thanked the government for its effective handling of the coronavirus outbreak, reported New Talk.

Meanwhile, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said it is relatively easy to manage the crowd at the game show since the venue only has one entrance. However, he warned that the showcase will be terminated immediately if the city reports any new domestic coronavirus cases in the next few days, according to the Liberty Times.

Taipei Game Show caps attendees at 7,000 amid COVID fears
Taipei Computer Association Chairman Paul Peng. (CNA photo)

Taipei Game Show caps attendees at 7,000 amid COVID fears
Visitor taking picture with cosplayer at Taipei Game Show. (CNA photo)

Taipei Game Show caps attendees at 7,000 amid COVID fears
Cosplayers at Taipei Game Show. (CNA photo)
Taipei Game Show
TGS
epidemic prevention
coronavirus
domestic cluster
hospital cluster
Taipei
Ko Wen-je
video games
gaming
Nangang Exhibition Center
game show

RELATED ARTICLES

NZ, Taiwan top COVID performance ranking, US, UK languish
NZ, Taiwan top COVID performance ranking, US, UK languish
2021/01/28 10:35
China, India's COVID-19 vaccinations to stretch to late 2022: study
China, India's COVID-19 vaccinations to stretch to late 2022: study
2021/01/27 22:30
Myanmar launches vaccination drive, prioritises frontline healthcare workers
Myanmar launches vaccination drive, prioritises frontline healthcare workers
2021/01/27 19:30
Taiwan's CECC 'welcomes' trading TSMC chips for shots
Taiwan's CECC 'welcomes' trading TSMC chips for shots
2021/01/27 17:56
Northern Taiwan hospitals to ban visitors on Feb. 9
Northern Taiwan hospitals to ban visitors on Feb. 9
2021/01/27 15:59

Updated : 2021-01-28 18:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month