Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Worster's near triple-double helps Utah St. beat UNLV 83-74

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rollie Worster had 19 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead all five Utah State starters scoring in double figures and the Aggies beat UNLV 83-74 on Wednesday night.

Neemias Queta, Justin Bean and Brock Miller added 13 points apiece and Marco Anthony scored 12 for Utah State (13-5, 10-2 Mountain West). Bean had nine rebounds and two steals and Queta grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

David Jenkins Jr. led UNLV (6-7, 3-3) with 29 points and Moses Wood scored 11.

UNLV beat the Aggies 59-56 on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-28 15:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month