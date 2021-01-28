Taiwan reports 2 Covid cases imported from Germany, US

Person being tested for coronavirus in outdoor testing booth outside Taoyuan General Hospital. Person being tested for coronavirus in outdoor testing booth outside Taoyuan General Hospital. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 28) confirmed two new imported cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

On Thursday, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two new imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 895. The latest infections include two Taiwanese men who recently returned from the U.S. and Germany.

Each had submitted the negative result of a test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to their residence upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chen stated that case no. 895 is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who traveled to the U.S. last October and returned to Taiwan on Jan. 24 of this year. On Jan. 25, he noticed an abnormality in his senses of smell and taste.

The health department arranged for him to undergo a coronavirus test, and he was diagnosed on Jan. 28. The health department has identified 24 contacts, among whom 11 have been told to enter home isolation, while 13 have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Case no. 896 is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who traveled to Germany last August and returned to Taiwan on Jan. 22. On Jan. 25 and 26, he began experiencing a fever and runny nose, respectively.

A test arranged by the health department came back positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 28. Since the man had been undergoing quarantine alone in his residence two days before the onset of symptoms, no contacts have been listed in his case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 150,239 COVID-19 tests, with 146,869 coming back negative. Out of the 895 officially confirmed cases, 785 were imported, 71 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (no. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 809 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 79 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.