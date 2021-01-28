Alexa
Roddy scores 27 to carry Colorado St. past Boise St. 78-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 13:26
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had a career-high 27 points plus 15 rebounds as Colorado State extended its home win streak to seven games, easily beating Boise State 78-56 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Stevens had 12 points and 10 assists for Colorado State (12-3, 9-2 Mountain West Conference). He also committed eight turnovers. John Tonje added 11 points. Kendle Moore had 11 points.

Colorado State dominated the first half and led 40-25 at halftime. The Broncos’ 31 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Derrick Alston Jr. had 20 points for the Broncos (13-2, 9-1), whose 13-game winning streak came to an end. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 10 points. Mladen Armus had seven rebounds.

Abu Kigab, the Broncos’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only six points. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

