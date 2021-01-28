Alexa
Kirby lifts SE Louisiana past Central Arkansas 69-57

Associated Press

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Isiah Kirby recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Southeastern Louisiana to a 69-57 win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Keon Clergeot had 15 points for Southeastern Louisiana (5-11, 3-4 Southland Conference). Joe Kasperzyk added 13 points. Gus Okafor had 10 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 13 points and six assists for the Bears (3-12, 2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Collin Cooper added 10 points. SK Shittu had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-28 15:28 GMT+08:00

