Cole, Champagnie lead St. John's over DePaul 81-68

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Vince Cole had 18 points as St. John’s beat DePaul 81-68 on Wednesday night. Julian

Champagnie added 16 points, Isaih Moore scored 15 and Posh Alexander had 15 for the Red Storm (10-7, 4-6 Big East). Alexander also had six rebounds.

Charlie Moore had 21 points for the Blue Demons (3-6, 1-6). Pauly Paulicap added 16 points and 16 rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-28 14:00 GMT+08:00

