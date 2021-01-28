Alexa
Bass can earn $8.5M over 3 years with Marlins if he closes

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 12:38
MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Anthony Bass is guaranteed $5 million in his two-year contract with the Miami Marlins and could make $8.5 million over three seasons if a 2023 team option is exercised and he is used extensively as a closer during the first two years.

Bass gets $1 million this year and $3 million in 2022 under the deal agreed to last week.

Miami's 2023 option is for $3 million with a $1 million buyout.

Bass's deal includes $750,000 is possible escalators for 2022 and 2023, based on games finished in the previous year: $125,000 each for 30, 35, 40 and 45, and $250,000 for 50.

Bass led the Toronto Blue Jays with seven saves last season, when he went 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 26 games. He earned $555,556 in prorated pay from a $1.5 million salary.

Bass has pitched for six major league teams and has a career ERA of 4.32 with 15 saves in nine seasons.

