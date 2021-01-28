Alexa
Massner carries Northwestern State over New Orleans 81-73

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 11:26
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 21 points as Northwestern State defeated New Orleans 81-73 on Wednesday night.

Carvell Teasett had 16 points for Northwestern State (4-14, 3-4 Southland Conference). Larry Owens added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Damion Rosser had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Privateers (4-11, 3-4). Jahmel Myers and Derek St. Hilaire added 12 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

