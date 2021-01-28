Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 11:48
Daniels lead N.C. State to 72-67 win over Wake Forest

RALIEGH, N.C. (AP) — Devon Daniels had 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to help N.C. State beat Wake Forest 72-67 on Wednesday night and snap a four-game losing streak.

Jericole Hellems added 17 points for N.C. State (7-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Wolfpack, who had two games postponed early this month, won for the first time since beating Boston College 79-76 on Dec. 30.

Daniels and Shakeel Moore made back-to-back 3s, and after Okpomo made a layup at the other end, Daniels hit two more 3-pointers in a 17-2 run that made it 25-14 midway through the first half and Wake Forest trailed the rest of the way.

Ismael Massoud hit a jumper with 7:09 left in the first half and the Demon Deacons missed their 12 field goal attempts before Isaiah Mucius made a layup 89 seconds into the second half.

Daivien Williamson made 9 of 14 from the field and finished with 22 points — 20 in the second half as Wake Forest (4-7, 1-7) rallied but, ultimately, fell short.

Moore his a 3-pointer to give N.C. State its biggest lead of the game at 53-34 with 11 minutes to play but the Demon Deacons scored nine of the next 10 points and later used a 9-0 run to trim their deficit to 58-52 when Williamson hit a 3 with 3:30 remaining. They pulled within five three times in the closing minutes but got no closer.

